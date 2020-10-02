Joe Biden Tests Negative, Will Campaign in Michigan as Democrats Demand Amy Coney Barrett Quarantine

Joe Biden will continue campaigning in person on Friday after receiving a negative coronavirus test result.

Biden’s plans to campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, were put in doubt after President Trump tested positive for the virus early Friday morning.

Matt Viser of the Washington Post reported that journalists traveling with Biden to Michigan were “on the move”:

Reporters traveling with Joe Biden are on the move, per pooler @MichaelMathes. Following a negative covid test, Biden is scheduled to resume his campaign events, which today have him in Grand Rapids, Mich. — Matt Viser (@mviser) October 2, 2020

Biden had two events scheduled in Grand Rapids at 1:20 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. on Friday afternoon, WOOD TV reported, but those were delayed after the testing. Both events were already planned to be closed to the public.

Meanwhile, Democrats are using the development to slow down Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation process.

Barrett met with Trump on Saturday during the nomination announcement, and progressives have called on her to quarantine because of her contact with Trump.

But the Washington Post reported Barrett contracted the virus earlier this year and recovered: