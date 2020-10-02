Kamala Harris, Husband Test Negative for Coronavirus

Democrat vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, along with her husband, have both tested negative for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

With a negative test result, Harris carried on with her scheduled campaign stop in Las Vegas on Friday.

New: Sen. @KamalaHarris leaves DC headed to the airport. She has an event later today in Las Vegas as well as a grassroots fundraiser with former President @BarackObama. (Reminder: Harris tested negative for coronavirus yesterday.) pic.twitter.com/CpOfW8JDVy — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) October 2, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden, along with his wife Jill, also announced Friday that they had tested negative for the coronavirus.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden wrote in a tweet. “Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern.”

“I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands,” Biden added.

The news comes one day after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced that they had contracted the novel virus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

“Tonight, the First Lady and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump wrote on Friday morning. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”