Kamala Harris, Husband Test Negative for Coronavirus

Democratic vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff pose on stage after the first Biden-Harris press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 12, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Kyle Morris

Democrat vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, along with her husband, have both tested negative for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

With a negative test result, Harris carried on with her scheduled campaign stop in Las Vegas on Friday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, along with his wife Jill, also announced Friday that they had tested negative for the coronavirus.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden wrote in a tweet. “Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern.”

“I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands,” Biden added.

The news comes one day after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced that they had contracted the novel virus.

“Tonight, the First Lady and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump wrote on Friday morning. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.