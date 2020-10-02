Melania Trump: ‘I Have Mild Symptoms but Overall Feeling Good’

First Lady Melania Trump said Friday she is experiencing “mild symptoms” after testing positive for the Chinese coronavirus but added she is “overall feeling good.”

“Thank you for the love you are sending our way,” Mrs. Trump said in a tweet. “I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery”:

Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

On Friday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters President Trump is also experiencing “mild symptoms” of the virus and added the president is continuing to work from his residence in the White House.

“The American people can rest assured that we have a president that is not only on the job, will remain on the job and I’m optimistic that he will have a very quick and speedy recovery,” Meadows said.

“He’s in the residence now and, in true fashion, he’s probably critiquing the way I’m answering these questions,” he joked.

Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have since tested negative for the virus.

Notably, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who has not been in contact with the president since Saturday, tested negative for the virus, and there are no plans to delay her hearing.

“Full steam ahead on SCOTUS,” a spokesperson for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reportedly said.