RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Republican National chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said.

McDaniel was with President Donald Trump a week ago Friday and has been in Michigan since then.

President Trump and first lady Melania announced early Friday morning that they tested positive for the virus, as did senior adviser Hope Hicks.

McDaniel did not confirm that she has the virus but wished the president and the first lady a “speedy recovery” on Friday morning.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative. Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have also tested negative: