Secretary Mnuchin Tests Negative for the Novel Coronavirus

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley announced Friday morning.

“As part of regular protocols, Secretary @stevenmnuchin1 has been tested daily for COVID-19. He tested negative for COVID-19 this morning and will continue to be tested daily,” Crowley said in a statement on Twitter:

As part of regular protocols, Secretary @stevenmnuchin1 has been tested daily for COVID-19. He tested negative for COVID-19 this morning and will continue to be tested daily. — Monica Crowley (@TreasurySpox) October 2, 2020

Early Friday morning, President Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the Wuhan virus following news one of his aides, Hope Hicks, contracting the infection.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump announced early Friday morning:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Mrs. Trump added in a follow-up tweet they are both “feeling good”:

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Mnuchin is among the latest in Trump’s cabinet to test negative for the virus. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also tested negative and wished the president and first lady a “speedy recovery.”

Vice President Mike Pence, as well as second lady Karen Pence, has also tested negative for the virus, the vice president’s press secretary announced Friday morning.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19,” Devin O’Malley said. “Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”: