White House physician Sean Conley provided an update on President Donald Trump’s health late Friday, stating that the president is “doing very well” and undergoing Remdesivir therapy.

Conley said in the brief statement that he recommended the president to be moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for “further monitoring” after consulting specialists from both Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins.

“This evening I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy,” Conley said.

“He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably,” he added:

New statement from WH Physician Sean Conley MD reports Pres Trump “doing very well” tonight at Walter Reed.. “He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen,” and is receiving Remdesivir therapy, a drug the Pres himself has often trumpeted. Says he “is resting comfortably.” pic.twitter.com/SR1IIwmXrH — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, Conley said Trump “received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail, as well as zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin for treatment,” as Breitbart News detailed.

President Trump provided a brief message before heading to the hospital, thanking his supporters for the “tremendous support.”

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much,” he said:

The president also provided a brief update on his Twitter account late Friday evening.

“Going well, I think! Thank you to all,” he said. “LOVE!!!”: