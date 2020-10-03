Nationwide Candlelit Prayer Vigil for Trump and First Lady to Take Place Saturday

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump leave after the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Kristina Wong

The group Women for America First is organizing a nationwide candlelit prayer for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Saturday evening as they battle the coronavirus.

The prayer will take place Saturday, October 3, at 8:45 p.m. Eastern.

An event page on Facebook gave the following description:

Find a location (even if your driveway or your porch)
 Gather friends, family or any group of ppl together
 Lite candles
 Pray
 Sing Amazing Grace
 Pray
 Sing God Bless America
 Stream live / take  so POTUS knows we are rallying for him
He rallies for us, now we will rally for him!

The candlelit vigil is one of the ways people are showing their support as the president and first lady recover.

According to video and tweets, there is also a pro-Trump group at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where the president is receiving treatment.

He is being attended by his personal physician, Cmdr. Sean Conley, MD, and a team of physicians.

Conley said Saturday morning that Trump is doing “extremely well.”

 

