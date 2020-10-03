Forty percent of Democrats are “happy” that President Trump contracted the Chinese coronavirus, according to a Morning Consult/Politico survey released on Friday — less than 24 hours from the official confirmation of his positive test results.

According to the survey, conducted among 905 registered voters Friday afternoon, two out of five Americans “said the word ‘surprised’ described them ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ well, while a similar share said the same of the word ‘worried.’”

However, the reactions differed significantly across party lines. While a majority, 55 percent, of Republicans described their emotions regarding the news as “sad,” only 24 percent of Democrats said the same. Moreover, 40 percent of Democrats described their emotions as “happy,” but only 14 percent of Republicans said the same. Forty-one percent of Democrats also described themselves as “indifferent.”

Additionally, 55 percent indicated that they do not trust the president to provide accurate updates on his health, although 44 percent said they trust White House physician Dr. Sean Conley to provide accurate updates.

Notably, the poll took place prior to the Friday evening update of Trump departing for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution.”

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” she continued.

“President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the first lady,” she added.

First lady Melania Trump is also experiencing mild symptoms but said on Friday that she is “overall feeling good.”

The Morning Consult survey also found that 49 percent of respondents indicating that they are “more worried” about the economy amid Trump’s diagnosis.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- three percent.

Conley provided an update late Friday stating that the president is “doing very well” and undergoing remdesivir therapy. On Saturday, doctors revealed that the president no longer has a fever and does not have difficulty breathing.

Trump reportedly told them, “I feel like I could walk out of here today.”