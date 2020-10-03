Trump Praises Walter Reed Staff: ‘With Their Help, I Am Feeling Well!’

In his latest Twitter update from Walter Reed Military Hospital, President Donald Trump heaped praise on his medical team, adding that he is “feeling well” as he continues to battle the coronavirus.

“Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!” the president tweeted Saturday afternoon.

“Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!”

Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

President Trump posted his tweet shortly following a Saturday press conference from White House Physician Commander Sean Conley and other members of the president’s medical team, who said that the president’s symptoms have improved.

“The president has been fever-free for 24 hours — he did have a fever Thursday into Friday,” Conley said, adding that the medical team was “extremely happy” with the president’s progress.

During the press conference, Conley denied media reports that the president was having trouble breathing. “No, he has not, never did. He had a little cough, he had the fever, more than anything he’s felt run down,” he said.

Late Friday, President Trump tweeted a brief video address to the nation prior to his departure from the White House to Walter Reed.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” the president said. “I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I’m doing very well. But we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you.”

He later tweeted a brief message late Friday from Walter Reed. “Going well, I think! Thank you to all. Love!!!”

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com