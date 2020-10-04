Jim Bognet, the GOP candidate for Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District, told Breitbart News Saturday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) are holding small businesses “hostage” for leftist carveouts.

He spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Pelosi refuses to cut a deal with President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans on a coronavirus aid plan.

Bognet, who hopes to oust Cartwright in the 2020 congressional elections, said that Pelosi and Cartwright continue to hold small businesses as “hostages” so that they can obtain more leftist carveouts in a future coronavirus aid bill.

He told Breitbart News Saturday, “They’re taking hostages. Cartwright and Pelosi are taking hostages, saying we will not help small businesses that are teetering at the edge of bankruptcy if you don’t give us billions of dollars, trillions of dollars, frankly, of pork-barrel spending. We will not help the unemployed plumber who needs some help until he gets back to work unless you the rest of all of our liberal fantasies. Pelosi and Cartwright have been shameful.”

He continued: “Nancy Pelosi, the American people need her to put forward a PPE extension, the American people need her to put forward an unemployment extension, people that are suffering out there. And when you have someone like Nancy Pelosi, who in the morning that the president was diagnosed with coronavirus, is attacking the president, said he had it coming. How are we supposed to help the American people when that’s who the president has to deal with to get relief for their small businesses and the people who are unemployed, it’s just really so sad it’s disgusting.”

Bognet charged that they could change the dysfunctional dynamic in Congress by defeating Cartwright in Pennsylvania’s eighth congressional district.

“We have an opportunity to change it. We can get rid of Matt Cartwright, Nancy Pelosi’s lapdog. We can get rid of the rest of these leftists, and we can elect a Republican House, we can reelect the president, and we can reelect a Republican Senate and send these people packing. So that’s what I’m trying to do the next 32 days,” he said.

“It’s time to sweep them all out of the swamp and elect a new generation of Republicans that will clean house and bring heartland values, working-class values to D.C,” he added.

