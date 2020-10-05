Donald Trump in All-Caps Tweet Storm Urges Supporters to Vote

President Donald Trump sent several messages on Twitter on Monday, urging his supporters to vote.

The president cited a voter who said on Fox and Friends earlier he was voting for Trump because his 401k had tripled since the 2016 election.

“Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all-time high,” Trump wrote.

The president remains hospitalized in Walter Reed Military hospital from where he specifically called on Virginia voters to vote, as early voting in the state had already started.

“Virginia Voters! Your Governor wants to obliterate your Second Amendment,” he wrote. “I have stopped him. I am the only thing between you and your Second Amendment. Working hard in Virginia.”

Despite Virginia being a reliably Democrat state in recent years, Trump argued it was “in play” in the 2020 election.

“Better Vote for your favorite President, or wave goodbye to low taxes and gun rights!” he warned.

The president followed his message with several calls to action in all-caps, focusing on his policy agenda.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News that Trump’s condition has “continued to improve” overnight and “we are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today.”

