White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“After testing negative constantly, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement.

McEnany was frequently in the room with the president before he tested positive for the coronavirus. She helped the president with debate preparations in the same room as Gov. Chris Christie, who also tested positive for the virus, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. McEnany also traveled with the president to the debate last Tuesday.

McEnany repeated she had no previous knowledge of Hope Hicks testing positive for the virus on Thursday when she held a press briefing on Thursday morning.

McEnany said no reporters, producers, or members of the press were listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.

“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time,” she wrote.

McEnany was at the White House on Sunday and spoke to reporters in the driveway while remaining socially distanced.

Here's White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaking with media on Sunday at 6:12pm ET. pic.twitter.com/0mfJkJbXqp — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) October 5, 2020

McEnany said she would begin the quarantine process immediately while working remotely.