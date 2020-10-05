Leftists Freak Out After President Trump Says ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ of the Virus: ‘This Man Is Evil’

Hannah Bleau

Left-wing figures fumed Monday afternoon after President Trump told Americans not to fear the Chinese coronavirus.

Trump announced on Monday that he will be returning to the White House after spending a weekend at Walter Reed Hospital.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump said in a message to the American people.

“We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” he added:

Trump’s optimistic message triggered several blue checks on Twitter, who blasted the president for maintaining an optimistic tone and urging Americans to no longer live in fear.

“‘Don’t be afraid of Covid’ he dares say to those of us who have lost loved ones to Covid,” A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay said, calling Trump “evil”:

“Or – don’t be afraid of Covid if you are President of the United States with access to the best care, drugs and experimental treatment,” CNN’s Dana Bash said:

“More than 200,000 American lives have been lost to Covid-19. The president himself and countless staff have been infected,” former Democrat presidential candidate Julián Castro said.

“Yet, nine months into the pandemic, the president’s advice is ‘don’t be afraid of Covid,'” he added:

“Don’t be afraid of COVID!” former Hillary Clinton senior adviser Zac Petkanas repeated.

“If you have trouble breathing like I did, you can just call a helicopter and have them take you to a hospital where you can get special experimental drugs no one else has access to,” he continued. “I mean how much can a banana cost? $10?”:

“Trump’s message as he prepares to leave Walter Reed: ‘Don’t be afraid of Covid.’ Not sure how that will sit with the families of more than 210K Americans who are dead,” NBC’s Peter Alexander remarked:

More:

In a video posted to social media on Sunday, Trump said he has learned “a lot” about the virus throughout his experience.

“I learned it by really going to school, this is the real school, this isn’t the ‘Let’s read the book school’ and I get it, and I understand it,” Trump said.

