A man interrupted a Trump supporter outside of Walter Reed Hospital on Monday by calling her a “stupid woman” for supporting President Donald Trump.

“Stupid woman,” said one man, who walked by a woman interviewing with Breitbart News on Monday outside of the Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, where she expressed her support for President Trump.

The man went on to claim that the president has “killed” people, before walking away and refusing to engage in a conversation with the Trump supporters present.

“We’re smart enough to understand what Donald Trump did for this country for the last four years,” added another Trump supporter present during the incident.

“That’s the reason why we support him,” he added. “Four more years!”

President Trump left the hospital Monday evening after fighting coronavirus through the weekend, and he returned to the White House.

