Watch Live: Trump Supporters Gather at Walter Reed as President Plans Departure

Kyle Morris

Supporters of President Donald Trump are gathering outside of Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday in anticipation of Trump’s departure, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

President Trump announced that he would be leaving the hospital on Monday in a tweet, saying he is “feeling really good” after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M,” Trump wrote. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

