Democrat Cal Cunningham Postpones Town Hall After Sexting Scandal

North Carolina Democrat Senate candidate Cal Cunningham canceled a town hall appearance on Monday after reports revealed he was sending suggestive messages to a woman other than his wife.

WUNC host Jeff Tiberii, who was to moderate the town hall in North Carolina on Monday, wrote, “A U.S. Senate town hall scheduled for Monday afternoon is off. Unfortunately @CalforNC has backed out. Organizers will try to reschedule.”

Cunningham admitted to sending lurid text messages to Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist from California. Cunningham has a wife and two children.

“I’m disappointed for the organizers who worked hard to put this together; also that we will not hear from Cunningham about sexually suggestive texts he sent to a woman (not his wife, nor mother of his children),” Tiberii said.

“Fascinated to see when he publicly addresses this,” he wrote.

North Carolina GOP press secretary Tim Wigginton said in a statement on Monday, “Cal Cunningham has been dodging the media since Friday and is now avoiding the people of North Carolina because he doesn’t want to answer for his misconduct.”

“Cunningham owes North Carolinians a full explanation for his extramarital relationship, and he needs to come out of his windowless basement and provide it,” he added.

Cunningham apologized for his action, saying, “I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry … The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter.”

A Monday report from the National File alleged that Cunningham engaged in an illicit affair with an unidentified second woman, citing criminal justice lawyer Erin Brinkman, reportedly a close friend of the woman.

Cunningham hopes to unseat Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) during the 2020 elections. Tillis said during an interview on Tuesday that he owes voters a full explanation.

“On the debate stage last week, Cal said it’s about integrity, and I agree… Cal owes North Carolinians, all the voters a full & thorough explanation for what we now know are two separate events,” he said.

