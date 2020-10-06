Fitton: Prayers for President Trump and the First Lady

In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump steps down from Marine One as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., after he tested positive for COVID-19. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is in the background. The president’s coronavirus infection, …
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Tom Fitton

Like me and my family, I’m sure you’re praying for the speedy and full recovery of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump from the coronavirus.

As I write, the President is being transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he reportedly will be able to work as he receives world-class treatment.

Please also pray for the entire Trump family and affected White House staff. And, of course, pray for our country, which faces yet another trial as our President faces this health challenge. 

