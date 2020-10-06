Fitton: Prayers for President Trump and the First Lady

Like me and my family, I’m sure you’re praying for the speedy and full recovery of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump from the coronavirus.

As I write, the President is being transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he reportedly will be able to work as he receives world-class treatment.

Please also pray for the entire Trump family and affected White House staff. And, of course, pray for our country, which faces yet another trial as our President faces this health challenge.