Martha McSally: Mark Kelly Doesn’t Reveal Gun Control Plans to AZ Voters

During Tuesday night’s debate against Democrat challenger Mark Kelly, Sen. Martha McSally (R) pointed out that Kelly may say, “I’ve got some guns,” but that will not keep him from “coming after our Second Amendment rights.”

McSally said, “I’m your Second Amendment senator. I think I’ve shot the biggest gun of anyone in Congress, in the 30 mm on the A-10, and our constitutional rights are at risk right now. And counterfeit Kelly can say, ‘I’ve got some guns,’ but make no mistake, the agenda of the people he has supported — to include people like “Beto” O’Rourke and others — they’re coming after our Second Amendment rights right now.”

She added, “Law-abiding citizens deserve to keep their ability to defend their families and defend their own lives, and that’s what’s at stake right now.”

McSally said, “We must protect the Second Amendment.”

Kelly made clear he supports an expansion of background checks, instituting red flag laws, and “a couple of other things.” He suggested Arizonans support those gun controls, too.

McSally countered by pointing out that Kelly is not talking about his support of gun control while on the campaign trail. She said, “The reason he’s not talking about it is because Arizonans care about their Second Amendment.”

