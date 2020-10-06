The National File reported on Tuesday that North Carolina Senate Democrat candidate Cal Cunningham’s mistress, Arlene Guzman Todd, has nude photos of Cunningham.

The National File’s Patrick Howley reported that Guzman Todd also had sex in Cunningham’s family home. Cunningham has a wife and two children.

In one text message between Guzman Todd and her friend, Cunningham’s mistress said she is “just going to send his opponent his naked photos” due to his lack of interest in her.

In one text message, Guzman Todd said she spent a week with Cunningham in his family home having sexual intercourse and only left because there was “something weird about f**king in another woman’s house.”

The National File reportedly has more yet to be published text messages between Cunningham and Guzman Todd. The Cunningham campaign has yet to respond to a request for comment regarding the National File report.

The Associated Press (AP) confirmed the affair with the Guzman Todd on Tuesday.

Cunningham apologized for the scandal in a statement on Friday, although the Senate candidate has yet to explain the extent of the reported affair.

He said, “I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter.”

An East Carolina University (ECU) poll released on Tuesday found that Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) leads Cunningham by one point.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said in a statement on Tuesday that North Carolina voters must know the extent of his affair.

“Cal Cunningham has centered his entire campaign around duty and honor, all while he was sexting and carrying on an affair with the wife of an Army combat veteran,” Rodriguez said.

“North Carolinians deserve answers about Cunningham’s misconduct so they can judge whether he is fit to represent them,” Rodriguez added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.