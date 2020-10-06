President Donald Trump on Tuesday night tweeted that he has “fully authorized” the “total Declassication” of any and all documents pertaining to the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweet was in response to a tweet by RealClearInvestigations journalist Paul Sperry, who had tweeted earlier: “When all the documents are finally declassified, and all the redactions removed from reports, the nation will see that the FBI and CIA not only knew the Russia ‘collusion’ allegations against Trump were a political dirty trick, but that they were in on the trick.”

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Sperry’s tweet came after Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified handwritten notes from then-CIA Director John Brennan after briefing then-President Obama on an alleged plot by Clinton to distract the public from her use of a private email server by tying the Trump campaign to a Russian hack of Democratic National Committee emails.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.