Donald Trump: ‘Mike Pence WON BIG!’

President Donald Trump signaled his approval of Vice President Mike Pence’s debate performance on Wednesday in the vice presidential debate with Sen. Kamala Harris.

‘Mike Pence WON BIG!’ Trump wrote on Twitter after the debate was finished.

During the debate, Trump also praised Pence’s performance.

“Mike Pence is doing GREAT! She is a gaffe machine,” he wrote.

The president shared highlights of the debate on Twitter, including a clip of Pence celebrating the Trump political movement fighting back against the Washington establishment that included Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think that movement of Americans has only grown stronger in the last four years,” Pence said.

The president also shared a graph of California incarceration rates for minorities under Harris during her career as the California Attorney General.

He shared a video of Pence defending Trump’s support of the military, blasting the attacks on the president as “absurd” and “ridiculous.”

The president also retweeted video of Pence demanding an answer as to whether Biden and Harris would pack the Supreme Court if they won the election.