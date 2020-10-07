CLAIM: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) claimed during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday night that President Donald Trump called the coronavirus a hoax.

VERDICT: False. President Trump did not call the coronavirus a hoax. Several fact-checking outlets have repeatedly called out former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign for this misleading talking point.

“They knew and they covered it up. The president said it was a hoax,” Kamala Harris said of the coronavirus.

Here are Trump’s remarks from a campaign rally in South Carolina on February 28: