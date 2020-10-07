Mike Pence: We Will Hold China Accountable for Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence vowed on Wednesday that he and President Donald Trump will hold China accountable for letting the coronavirus spread to America.

“We’re going to hold China accountable for what they did to America with the coronavirus,” Mike Pence said during the vice presidential debate with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

The vice president pointed to President Trump’s fearless determination to call out China’s failure to contain the virus.

“China is to blame for the coronavirus, and President Trump is not happy about it,” Pence said. “He has made it very clear.”

He also recalled that President Trump acted early to help slow the virus from entering the United States.

“President Trump suspended all travel from China. And the American people deserve to know, Joe Biden opposed President Trump’s decision to suspend all travel from China,” he said.

Pence said that Trump was tough on China from the very beginning of his administration.

Trump, Pence said, was standing up to China while Biden had been “cheerleading for China” for decades.