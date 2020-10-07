Poll: Majority of Americans Fear Post-Election Civil War

A poll of a selection of U.S. voters found 56 percent of respondents said they expect to see “an increase in violence as a result of the election” amongst other reservations about the election results just weeks before Election Day.

When asked about just what sort of violence they expected to see, those polled responded with “riots,” “looting,” “burning” as some of their predictions. “Trashing of cities” was another response.

The YouGov poll was completed between October 1 – 2, 2020 and used 1,503 respondents.

It followed another poll released October 1 that found 61 percent of Americans agree with the concern the U.S. could be on the verge of another Civil War.

Additionally, 52 percent of consumers have also stockpiled food or essential goods in anticipation of social unrest tied to a resurgence of coronavirus in the coming months and/ or the election.

The responses follow a tumultuous summer of street riots across America led by left-wing political agitators.

A third YouGov poll of 1,999 registered voters found that nearly half – 47 percent – disagree with the idea that the election “is likely to be fair and honest.”

And that slightly more than half – 51 percent – won’t “generally agree on who is the legitimately elected president of the United States.”

The online poll was conducted Oct.1-2 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.56 percentage points.

Braver Angels, which commissioned the YouGov poll, has issued a “Letter from America,” a national campaign asking citizens, civic groups and religious organizations to pledge that they will disavow violence from either side and respect those who voted differently.

“If in the near future we face a constitutional crisis in which our institutions cannot produce consensus on who is the legitimately elected president, we resolve to work together across this chasm for solutions grounded in the Constitution and guided by our democratic and non-violent traditions and our sense of shared destiny,” the letter states.