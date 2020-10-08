Fourteen people were shot, two fatally, on Wednesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the fatalities occurred around 1:20 a.m., when a 30-year-old was shot in Grand Crossing, “in the 1400 block of East 67th Place.”

Police responded and had the man transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second fatality occurred around 9:40 p.m. as a man, Jason Garcia, walked down “the 3700 block of East 104th Street.” Garcia was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Breitbart News reported at least 30 were shot over the weekend in the city, three fatally. The three fatalities were a 35-year-old, a 25-year-old, and an 18-year-old.

The 18-year-old was shot and killed Sunday, in broad daylight, while standing in a backyard talking to a 50-year-old man. The 50-year-old was wounded in the shooting too, but his wounds were not life-threatening.

The Chicago Tribune reports some 3,200 people were shot in Chicago from January 1, 2020, through October 5, 2020. The Tribune reports at least 592 of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

