The wounded warrior husband of Cal Cunningham’s mistress has called for the North Carolina Senate hopeful to drop out of the race, after the revelation that his wife had an affair with the candidate, according to a report.

Army veteran Jeremy Todd, who served in the Army for 19 years and injured his spine during a paratrooper training jump at Fort Bragg, called for Cunningham to exit the race after his public relations executive wife, Arlene Guzman Todd, admitted to having an affair with Cunningham, who is also an Army reserve lieutenant colonel.

NationalFile.com first reported the affair last week, and both Guzman Todd and Cunningham have admitted to having an affair and apologized for hurting their families.

Todd said that Cunningham “chose to repeatedly engage in activities that would hurt his family and a fellow junior officer and veteran.”

“If elected, I can only imagine how misplaced his judgment would be for the people he’s charged to represent,” Todd said in a statement to News & Observer on Wednesday, according to Fox News.

“I firmly believe Mr. Cunningham should drop out of the Senate race and ask that his behavior and actions be reviewed under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.”

Although Todd is currently retired, both he and Cunningham served at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, during the same time period — from 2010 through 2016.

It is not yet clear whether they knew each other, although a recently-obtained text message from Cunningham to Guzman Todd indicates they have known each other for awhile.

Cunningham texted Guzman Todd earlier this year: “Happy belated birthday! Cannot believe he’s 8 years old!!! He was so little when we met!”

The Uniform Code of Military Justice prohibits extramarital affairs and the U.S. Army Reserve has begun an investigation into Cunningham.

Guy Womack, a retired Marine lieutenant colonel and defense attorney in Houston, said if Cunningham and Guzman Todd began the affair when Todd was still an enlisted soldier in the Army, it would be “unconscionable.”

“That makes it monumentally worse if an officer is in anyway hurting an enlisted soldier, in this case, having sex with a soldier’s wife,” he said. “That’s unconscionable…that kind of overreaching is completely taboo.”

Cunningham is in a tight race with incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

