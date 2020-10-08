Donald Trump Joining the Rush Limbaugh Show Friday for Virtual Campaign Rally

US President Donald Trump alongside radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh arrive at a Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on November 5, 2018. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump will participate in a virtual rally on the Rush Limbaugh show on Friday, according to an announcement on the program on Thursday.

Limbaugh announced the news in a pre-recorded message, as conservative commentator Mark Steyn was guest hosting the program.

“I’m thrilled to announce that our commander in chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history. Be sure to tune in you don’t want to miss this. It will be special and I am really looking forward to it.”

Further details will be announced Thursday afternoon.

