Hillary Clinton Congratulates Kamala Harris for ‘Masterful Debate Performance’

Hannah Bleau

Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump’s former challenger, congratulated Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for what she described as a “masterful” performance at Wednesday evening’s vice presidential debate, adding that the vice presidential hopeful “swatted away the lies with ease.”

“Congratulations to @kamalaharris for a masterful debate performance,” Clinton said on Thursday.

“She swatted away the lies with ease,” she continued, a likely play on words referencing the fly that distracted many during a portion of the debate.

Clinton then urged Americans to “join this winning team.” She did not divulge which “lies” she believes Harris beat back:

The failed Trump challenger spoke to Harris days before the debate, warning her that Pence would likely try to “diminish” her “as a woman.”

“And I think you should also be prepared for, you know, the slights, the efforts to diminish you, you personally, you as a woman who’s about to be our next vice president,” Clinton said during a bonus episode of the podcast ‎You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton.

“So I do think that there will be a lot of maneuvering on the other side to try to put you in a box,” she added.

Indeed, many leftists accused Pence of “mansplaining” throughout the debate, despite the fact that both candidates had roughly the same speaking time.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also appealed to Harris’s status as a woman, claiming that it was “gross” to see “Pence demanding that Harris answer *his* own personal questions when he won’t even answer the moderator’s.”

It was “exemplary of the gender dynamics so many women have to deal with at work,” she added:

While Harris received sterling accolades from several political pundits following the debate, a report from the Federalist revealed that only 2 out of 26 post-debate analysts on broadcast and cable were Trump supporters.

