Supreme Court Blocks GOP Bid to Prevent Mail Voting in Montana

The Supreme Court has rejected an effort by Republicans and President Donald Trump’s campaign to prevent mail voting in Montana.

According to The Hill, the “emergency application was denied by Justice Elena Kagan without any additional comment or noted dissents.”

The decision came on Thursday, two days after a federal appeals court in California declined to stop a lower court order that upholds Montana’s initiative to vote, which includes mail balloting.

The decision followed Republicans fighting back against Democrat Montana Gov. Steve Bullock after he issued an August directive permitting Montana county officials to allow voting-by-mail.

A suit was brought up by the Trump campaign and other GOP groups, which alleged that Bullock’s order was unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, has previosuly rejected the GOP’s claims.

This is a developing story.