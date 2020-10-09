Amy McGrath Requests COVID Tests for Debate with Mitch McConnell

Amy McGrath, the Democrat challenger to Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has requested that everyone in attendance for her debate against McConnell gets tested for the coronavirus.

The request was made by McGrath in a letter to WKYT, the Lexington TV station where she and McConnell are scheduled to debate on Monday. McGrath said the results of each test should be provided to the station before the debate.

“Sen. McConnell has a duty to Kentuckians to keep them safe and set an example on following CDC guidelines,” McGrath said in a statement.

WKYT news director Robert Thomas has outlined precautions that are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the debate.

Thomas insisted that Gray Television and WKYT have followed CDC guidelines since the pandemic began.

According to Thomas, anyone entering a facility must be free of coronavirus symptoms for at least ten days. He also said that those attending the debate will have their temperature taken at the door.

Throughout the debate, only the moderator and the two candidates will be in the room. The candidates will be placed at least 20 feet from one another. Cameras will be operated robotically. Thomas also said that plexiglass shields will be present on the stage and will further prevent the spread.

“Naturally, if the candidates agree to additional safety protocols, we will abide by those as well,” Thomas said.

In addition to all safety protocols put into place, Thomas said that those who are scheduled to work in the building during the debate are being tested.

According to a poll listed on Septemeber 24, McConnell was seven percentage points ahead of McGrath with 48 percent to 41 percent.

The debate, which will most likely be the first and only of its kind, is scheduled to be aired on Gray Television’s Kentucky-based stations.