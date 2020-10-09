President Donald Trump on Friday expressed frustration with Attorney General Bill Barr and the Justice Department in response to a report that the “Obamagate” investigation would not be finished before the 2020 election.

“I’m very disappointed. I think it’s a terrible thing and I’ll say it to his face,” Trump said in a “radio rally” with talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh on his show on Friday afternoon.

The president responded to a report that Attorney General Bill Barr privately told Republicans that the investigation led by U.S. Attorney John Durham into former President Barack Obama’s administration and the handling of the investigation into his campaign would not be released until after the election.

“This is what I mean with Republicans: they don’t play the tough game,” Trump said.

He said that if Democrats were leading the investigation into Republicans, there would already be 25 people in jail.

“I think it’s a disgrace; it’s an embarrassment, I don’t have the words to express my anger,” he said.

The president said that he had declassified all of the documents necessary for the investigation, noting that the Justice Department had years to investigate.

“We caught them cold and we have people that don’t know how to do anything about that,” he said. “If that’s the case I have to check that I find that hard to believe.”

Trump appeared angry that he had decided to stay out of the process.

“I purposefully tried to stay away for it because they said it would be better if I were not involved,” he said.