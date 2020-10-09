FBI: More People Killed with Hands, Fists, than Rifles in 2019

The FBI’s Uniform Crime Report (UCR) for 2019 shows nearly twice as many people were killed with “personal weapons” like hands and fists than were killed with rifles of any kind.

The UCR shows 364 were killed with rifles in 2019, while another 600 were beaten to death with hands, fists, feet, etc.

Moreover, the UCR shows more people were killed with hammers and clubs than were killed with rifles of any kind.

On October 8, 2020, Breitbart News reported UCR figures showed over four times as many people were stabbed to death in 2019 than were killed with rifles of any kind.

It is crucial to understand the category of “rifles” includes bolt action rifles and lever action rifles, as well as rifles with breech action, pump action, and semiautomatics designed specifically for big game hunting.

Then there are the AR-15 platform rifles, which are now common in hunting as well as sport shooting, and there are rifles on AK-47 platforms, as well as the always popular Ruger Mini-14 and numerous other semiautomatics which the left wants to ban.

But even when all those various rifle types are combined under the simply heading of “rifles,” the UCR shows nearly twice as many people were beaten to death than were killed with rifles and over four times as many people were stabbed to death in 2019 than were killed with rifles of any kind.

