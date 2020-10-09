A woman in South Los Angeles told local media that she found voter ballots on the ground at a Bank of America drive-thru.

“I guess most people were just driving over them and ignoring them,” Kandace Rushiddin told CBS Los Angeles. “So I took my paper towel and grabbed the ones I could.”

“You know, is this intentional?” she added. “Is this meant to suppress the vote? I don’t know.”

The Bank of America is located at 29th and Crenshaw Boulevard. It is unclear who discarded the ballots and why.

“You know, I know lies are being told,” Rushiddin continued. “People are talking about they found them in creeks, and that turned out to be a lie. So I’m thinking, ‘OK, this isn’t happening,’ and then what do I drive up on? You know, it’s just very disheartening.”

The ballots were said to be addressed to residents of an apartment building roughly one mile away from the bank.

“That’s scary,” said one building resident. “But, honestly, our building constantly gets broken into.”

“It’s worrisome, because how are you going to vote?” she added. “Or some people might still be waiting for their ballots thinking that they’ll just come later and then not get them, and by the time they realize and ask for another one, it might be too late.”

The Los Angeles County Registrar’s office did not comment on the matter.