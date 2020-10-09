Trump Slams de Blasio’s Crackdown of NY Jews: ‘What Does this Grim Picture Remind You Of?’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Groups of protesters gather in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park to denounce lockdowns of their neighborhood due to a spike in COVID-19 cases on October 07, 2020 in New York City. Borough Park is one of numerous Brooklyn neighborhoods that are witnessing …
Spencer Platt/Getty
Deborah Danan

President Donald Trump shared a tweet describing New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio as “an anti-Semite thug,” and seemed to compare the NYPD’s handling of protests by Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn with scenes of historical Jew hatred.

“Wow, what does this grim picture remind you of? I am the only thing in the Radical Left’s way! VOTE,” the president wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

He linked to a video posted by actor James Woods, a vocally pro-Trump conservative, in which the actor attacked de Blasio as an “anti-Semite thug piece of shit” and appeared to suggest Jews in New York were facing the same persecution faced by Jews at the hands of the Nazis.

“Rounding up the Jews” is an optic that I would never have expected to see in my American lifetime. DeBlasio is a criminal. No wonder he changed his name from Wilhelm. He is an anti-Semite thug piece of shit,” Woods wrote of the mayor, who changed his name from Warren Wilhelm because of a strained relationship with his father.

Hundreds of Orthodox Jews took to the streets, blocking traffic and setting fire to masks to protest Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s threat to close synagogues unless they adhere to new coronavirus restrictions.

“I have to say to the Orthodox community tomorrow, ‘If you’re not willing to live with these rules, then I’m going to close the synagogues,” Cuomo said, later adding that he would say the same to “black ministers.”

 

