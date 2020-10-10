Large and Diverse Pro-Trump Rally Descends on Beverly Hills

An October 10, 2020, a pro-Trump rally in Beverly Hills, California, was not only large and energetic, but was comprised of people from all walks of life, various races, and even genders.

There were at least two previous pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills, the most recent on October 3, 2020. Breitbart News reported that that rally was crashed by BLM and Anitifa, with demonstrators holding signs that read, “NAZI TRUMPS FUCK OFF!” and “DEPORT NAZI SCUM.”

Whitney R., who attended last Saturday’s rally and the one before it, told Breitbart News that today’s was “the largest” rally with the “most diverse turnout.”

Whitney added, “The energy was running high and American pride was everywhere.”

Numerous photos taken at the rally show the crowd and the pro-Trump, pro-America passion:

A video shot by Whitney R. provides a great look at the October 10, 2020, pro-Trump rally in Beverly Hills:

Whitney R.

Another video shows the pro-Trump, pro-America crowd marching down Rodeo Drive:

Whitney R.

And a third video shows the MAGA participants rallying to the cause:

Whitney R.

