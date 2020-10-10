Rifle Signed by Donald Trump Jr. Auctioned for Fallen Officer

A rifle signed by Donald Trump Jr. is being auctioned to raise money for the family of fallen Lincoln, Nebraska, police investigator Mario Herrera.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the rifle, a Universal Improved Carbine, was donated by Omaha’s Tactical 88 to raise money for Herrera’s family.

88 Tactical founder and CEO Shea Degan stressed that the attempt to raise funds is not political, but a gesture to help Herrera’s family get through the period of loss.

Degan said, “Though we didn’t know [Herrera] personally, we wanted to help honor him in our own way and do what we can for his family.”

KETV reports that Herrera died September 7, 2020, two weeks after being shot while executing a murder warrant.

His family released a statement upon his death, which began:

The Herrera family wishes to thank the Lincoln community for their thoughts and prayers over the last two weeks. Thousands gave blood, made financial contributions, and showed up in support and hope for his recovery. We watched as everyone reverently witnessed Mario’s procession from Omaha to Lincoln and attended vigils in his memory. The outpouring of support bears witness to Mario’s impact on so many people in the Lincoln community and beyond. Our gratitude for these gestures is inexpressible, and we are blessed to live in such a supportive community.

Donald Trump Jr. signed the Universal Improved Carbine on September 14, 2020. It will be auctioned on October 18, 2020.

