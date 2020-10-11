At least 30 people were shot, four fatally, from Friday through Saturday, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

CBS 2 reported 30 shot, four killed, by 9:16 p.m. on Saturday night.

The first of the four fatalities occurred Friday at 11:30 p.m., when a gunman opened fire on two men and a woman who were “standing near 108th and Calumet.” One of the men, 37-year-old Tacarrene Scott, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a gunman opened fired on two women “in an alley on the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park.” Both women were shot and one of them, 25-year-old Mieya Sims, died from her injuries.

Approximately a half-hour later, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in East Garland Park when someone opened fire from inside a mini van. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

At 6:50 a.m. on Saturday morning, four people were shot while “sitting in a vehicle on the 100 block of South Keeler Avenue.” One of the four victims, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reports that the number of weekend shooting victims in Chicago rose to 40 by Sunday morning.

On October 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported 87 shootings on Chicago expressways year-to-date. Those shootings resulted in 57 victims, six of whom died from their wounds.

