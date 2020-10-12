50 Shot, Four Fatally, over Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifty people were shot, four fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Ligthfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On Sunday morning, Breitbart News reported at least 3o people were shot Friday through Saturday alone. And ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the number of shooting victims approached 40, if one counted the violence of early Sunday morning.

On Monday morning ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times put the number of shooting victims at 50, as did CBS 2.

The number of fatalities reached four by 6:50 a.m. Saturday and did not increase over the next 48 hours.

The first fatality was a 37-year-old man who was shot in the head and killed Friday at 11:30 p.m. The second fatality was a 25-year-old woman who was shot and killed Saturday morning at 2:30 a.m., following by a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed approximately 30 minutes later.

The fourth fatality was a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed at 6:50 a.m. Saturday while sitting in a vehicle.

The violence and mayhem in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago translated into over 3,200 shooting victims between January 1, 2020 and the end of day on October 5, 2020, and the Chicago Tribune reports that nearly 600 of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

Moreover, on October 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported there had been 87 shootings on Chicago expressways year-to-date. Those shootings resulted in 57 victims, six of whom died from their wounds.

Just last week she sought to address the worsening situation at a public press conference:

