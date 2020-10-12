Donald Trump in Florida: Joe Biden Was ‘A Big Lover of Castro’

President Donald Trump on Monday warned Floridians that former Vice President Joe Biden was a “big lover” of the Communist Castro dictatorship.

“By the way you know, Biden was a big lover of Castro, you do know that, right?” Trump asked, as the crowd of supporters booed.

The president spoke about Castro during a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday.

“Obama gave the whole planet away to Castro and I said, ‘No, thank you. We’re not doing that,” Trump recalled.

He reminded the audience that he canceled the concessions that Biden and former President Barack Obama made with Fidel Castro’s brother Raul Castro before leaving the White House.

“The last administration made a pathetic one-sided deal with the Castro dictatorship that betrayed the Cuban people and enriched the communist regime,” Trump said. “They’re not enriched any longer.”

Obama famously traveled to Cuba to meet Raul Castro in March of 2016 as part of a new approach to the communist regime.

Trump rolled back the Obama-era concessions in June 2017, describing it as a “terrible and misguided deal” that only hurt democratic freedom movements on the island.

Trump accused Biden of supporting socialists and communists in Latin America if he was elected president.

“My opponent stands with socialists and communists. He wants to give everything to Cuba. He wants to give it away to Nicaragua and Venezuela, he said. Not going to happen.”

Trump also warned Floridians that Biden wanted to enshrine more socialist ideas in the United States.

“They want to punish the middle class, expunge every last trace of traditional values, and replace the American dream with a socialist nightmare,” he said.