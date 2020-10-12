Exclusive — Watch: Ad Torches Democrat Steve Bullock’s Hostility Toward Women

More Jobs, Less Government released an ad on Monday which torches Montana Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock’s (D) hostile relationship with women.

The ad details how the Montana Democrat, who hopes to oust Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) this November, has an uncomfortable relationship with women, including:

How Bullock “ignored” his top staffer Kevin O’Brien’s sexual harassment.

How Bullock brought Meg O’Leary, not his wife, to a Paul McCartney concert.

How his former Lt. Gov. Angela McLean claimed that she saw Bullock groping a female state official who was seat on his lap.

“Democrats kick out Al Franken for [groping a woman]; if you believe all women, you can’t trust Steve Bullock,” the narrator outlines in the ad.

Bullock reportedly has had several problems with women, including, according to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC):

Daines slammed Bullock during a senatorial debate on Saturday for his problems with women.

“Not only did he cover it up, but he got him a new job in a position of power with the mayor of New York City, de Blasio, where he victimized women again because Gov. Bullock chose not to warn his new employer,” Daines said.

“His Lt. Gov. Angela McLean was forced out of office, walked off the job, without explanation,” Daines said. The Montana Republican added that McLean was the second woman to serve as the state’s lieutenant governor.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.