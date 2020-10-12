Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Democrat Joe Biden’s running mate for vice president, skipped a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for United States Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett despite attending a number of indoor events on the campaign trail.

During her remarks on the first day of Barrett’s confirmation process, Harris blasted the hearing as “reckless” in the face of “a deadly, airborne virus,” referring to the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

“This hearing has brought together more than 50 people to sit inside of a closed-door room for hours while our nation is facing a deadly, airborne virus,” Harris said through a monitor as she sat in her office in California.

“This committee has ignored common sense requests to keep people safe, including not requiring testing for all members despite a coronavirus outbreak among senators of this very committee,” Harris continued. “… The decision to hold this hearing now is reckless and places facility workers, janitorial staff, and professional aides, and Capitol Police at risk.”

Despite claiming she skipped the hearing because of the risk of contracting the Chinese coronavirus, Harris has attended numerous indoor events packed with people including the recent vice presidential debate which featured an indoor audience and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s funeral.

Harris made the accusations even as the majority of her Senate Democrat colleagues showed up to the hearing including senators who are much older than her like Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.