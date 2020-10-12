A CNN reporter on Capitol Hill Monday demanded that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows put on a mask while answering questions about the Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Meadows began by pulling back the microphone stand to satisfy reporters and distancing himself ten feet from the reporters who were asking questions on Capitol Hill.

CNN’s Kristin Wilson protested when he reached up to remove his mask before speaking:

Mark Meadows wouldn’t talk to me with his mask on. https://t.co/riaMquO39Y — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) October 12, 2020

“Yep. Pull away!” one reporter shouted.

As Meadows began to remove his mask to speak to the cameras, a reporter shouted, “No, no, no!”

“Well, I’m more than ten feet away,” Meadows said.

As reporters continued protesting, Meadows put on his mask and walked away from the microphones.

“I’m not going to talk through a mask,” he said.

After the exchange, reporters praised Wilson for her clash with Meadows.

“All hail Queen @kristin__wilson, who insisted that Mark Meadows keep his mask on if he wanted to talk to reporters,” Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim wrote on Twitter: