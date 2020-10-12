Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) warned during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Monday that Judge Amy Coney Barrett would erase “common sense” gun controls if confirmed.

Blumenthal suggested that confirming Barrett would mean adding an “activist judge” to the Supreme Court, thereby endangering “common-sense” gun control around the country. He suggested Barrett’s “activism uses originalism as smokescreen” to secure confirmation.

He added, “Connecticut has been at the forefront on gun violence protection, on gun safety” and claimed Barrett would “imperil common sense” gun controls in Connecticut and in other states.

On September 26, 2o2o, Blumenthal published a letter to his Senate webpage making clear he had already decided to oppose Barrett’s confirmation and stressed that he will “refuse to meet with her.”

