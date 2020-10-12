Watch Live: Day One of Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Confirmation Hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee will start nomination hearing for the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The nomination hearing will start on Monday at 9:00 A.M. Eastern and will continue through Thursday, October 15.

Monday will consist of opening statements from Chairman Lindsey Graham, Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), and Judge Barrett.

On Tuesday, each senator will have 30 minutes to question Barrett regarding her qualifications for the Supreme Court. Senators will have a second round of questions on Wednesday for approximately 20 minutes. Any subsequent round of questions would take 10 minutes per senator. Thursday will consist of outside testimony in support or against Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the Supreme Court nomination hearings.