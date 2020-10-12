A White House physician on Monday announced that President Donald Trump had tested negative for coronavirus on consecutive days.

The president was tested using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card, according to Dr. Sean Conley. He said the medical team did not rely on testing alone to confirm that he was no longer in danger of transmitting the virus.

“Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA and PCR cycle threshold measurements as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture data all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication,” Conley wrote in a memo to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Conley concluded that the president was not in danger of infecting others with the coronavirus.