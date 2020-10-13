A $25,000 reward is being offered for information on the gunman who shot 10-year-old La’Mya Sparks four times on Wednesday last week in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports La’Mya was at Russell Square Park with her older sister when an argument erupted between separate groups of females around 8:15 p.m. One group of females dispersed, only to have a gunman return a short time later and open fire, shooting La’Mya numerous times.

La’Mya’s mother, Shawnta Williams, said, “They put four holes in her… I really hope the people involved get caught.”

The bullets caused puncture wounds in the 10-year-old’s “liver, kidney, gall bladder and intestines.” She is alive, but in intensive care.

Another 10-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy have likewise been shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago since the beginning of September 2020.

Breitbart News reported 50 people were shot in Chicago over the past weekend, four fatally. Breitbart News reported at least 3o people were shot Friday through Saturday alone.

On September 13, 2020, Breitbart News reported a $50,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who opened fire on a USPC letter carrier in Chicago. CNN reported the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) put out a release indicating the USPS employee was “shot multiple times while working,” and left in critical condition.

