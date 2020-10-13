Judge Amy Coney Barrett said unequivocally during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday that she has not promised President Donald Trump or anyone that she would vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) if confirmed — despite Democrats’ repeated insistence that she will.

Democrats have repeatedly claimed Barrett plans to repeal the ACA, despite her insistence that she has no agenda and will decide fairly on cases despite any personal views she might have.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sought to put Democrats’ accusations to rest, asking Barrett: “Have you committed to the president or anyone else that you will vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act if confirmed by — to the court?”

Barrett responded: “Absolutely not. I was never asked. And if I had have been, that would have been a short conversation.”

Since Trump nominated Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court, Democrats have attacked Barrett, claiming that she would take away people’s health care amid a pandemic.

For example, Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that Barrett “wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tweeted that Barrett will “gut health care”:

Senate Republicans know that Amy Coney Barrett will gut health care. That’s why they’re racing the clock to get her on the bench before the Supreme Court hears the case on November 10th that could deal the death blow to the Affordable Care Act. https://t.co/EmSvrFVZLg — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 12, 2020

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) declared Monday, even before hearing from Barrett: “Your nomination is about the Republican goal of repealing the Affordable Care Act, the Obamacare they seem to detest so much.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) tells Amy Coney Barrett he will oppose her nomination: "Your nomination is about the Republican goal of repealing the Affordable Care Act, the Obamacare they seem to detest so much" https://t.co/uScvfX9o80 pic.twitter.com/NJyM1aeakF — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 12, 2020

Barrett had also said under questioning by Sen. Pat Leahy (D-VT) that she has had no discussion with Trump about repealing the ACA or deciding on a potential election dispute.

“I have had no conversation with the president or any of his staff on how I might rule in that case. It would be a gross violation of judicial independence for me to make any such commitment or for me to be asked about that case and how I would rule,” she said.

She added: “I also think it would be a complete violation of the independence of the judiciary for anyone to put a justice on the court as a means of obtaining a particular result.”

