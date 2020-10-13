Appearing Tuesday on the nationally-syndicated radio show The Savage Nation, President Donald Trump revealed First Lady Melania Trump is doing “fantastic” in the wake of being diagnosed with the Chinese coronavirus.
‘PRESIDENT TRUMP ON THE SAVAGE NATION’ – The Savage Nation Podcast – Tuesday October 13, 2020 https://t.co/JUbHbpZOt9
— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) October 13, 2020
(Listen at 00:21:11)
A partial transcript is bellow:
MICHAEL SAVAGE: How is my favorite lady on the planet next to my wife doing, Mrs. Trump?
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: She’s doing fantastic. She says hello. I said I’d be speaking to you. It’s great to speak to you to.
SAVAGE: You know that we have a certain rapport, like when I see you folks once and a while, you know there’s an emotional feeling. I don’t know how that works. How does that work between people, I don’t understand it.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Right from the beginning you were saying, “that guy’s got a really good shot” and I always remembered that. Not everybody said that.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.