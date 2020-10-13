Grandparents with Pro-Police Flag Targeted in Drive-By Shooting

Grandparents with a pro-police flag in their front yard in Seattle, Washington, were targeted in a drive-by shooting on Friday.

KIRO 7 reports that the grandparents had a “thin blue line American flag” in their yard in support of the Seattle Police Department. They noted that “derogatory” comments had been made toward them over the flag, prior to the shooting.

One of the grandparents said, “About twice a week someone was coming by and saying derogatory remarks saying take it down. I didn’t argue with anybody.”

“BLM” and other graffiti was painted in the front of the grandparents’ home in the lead-up to the shooting as well. In fact, things got testy enough that the grandparents took down their original pro-police flag and replaced it with a smaller one, hoping everyone could be at peace.

Then the drive-by occurred, with nine shots fired and “six of the gunshots [hitting] the home and a vehicle.”

At least one of the rounds passed all the way through the house and into the grandparents’ garage.

The Seattle Police Department noted that two people were home when the shooting took place, “but neither were injured.” Police believe the shots came from inside “a dark colored sedan.”

