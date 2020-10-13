Progressive filmmaker Michael Moore shared an altered photo on Twitter Monday in an apparent attempt to smear Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Moore posted side-by-side photos of Barrett and a protester depicting a character from Handmaid’s Tale, a fictional television series.

Specifically, the coloring of Barrett’s clothing was modified to make it appear to match the protester’s red outfit:

Under His eye. Blessed be the fruit. pic.twitter.com/gzRcabxqB7 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 12, 2020

“Under His eye,” Moore wrote. “Blessed be the fruit.”

Other images from Monday indicate Moore shared “manipulated media,” according to Twitter’s policies:

Barrett’s dress was magenta, while Moore’s image made it appear to be red, similar to the protester’s robe.

Twitter, the social media platform where Moore posted the distorted image, has a policy related to “synthetic and manipulated policy.”

“You may not deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm,” it stated. “In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context.”

Twitter claimed content “may” be labeled as manipulated if the content “significantly and deceptively” is “altered or fabricated.”

The policy said it is “likely” to be labeled as manipulated if it meets that standard, as well if it is “shared in a deceptive manner.”

Twitter has attached a disclaimer to several of President Trump’s tweets that were altered videos intended as satire or political commentary.

In August, Trump shared a meme that was “obviously” a parody.

That video, which used a video of two children running on a sidewalk, was “labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context.”

